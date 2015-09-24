Sept 24 GlaxoSmithkline Plc

* Receives positive CHMP opinion in Europe for novel anti-IL5 biological nucala for treatment of patients with severe refractory eosinophilic asthma

* Decision is based on results from clinical study programme, which identified patients that may be suitable for treatment with Mepolizumab

* Further submissions are planned during course of 2015 and 2016.