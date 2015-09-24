BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories reports increase in share repurchase program
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program
Sept 24 GlaxoSmithkline Plc
* Receives positive CHMP opinion in Europe for novel anti-IL5 biological nucala for treatment of patients with severe refractory eosinophilic asthma
* Decision is based on results from clinical study programme, which identified patients that may be suitable for treatment with Mepolizumab
* Further submissions are planned during course of 2015 and 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program
* Can-Fite's liver protective drug namodenoson enters phase II trial for treatment of nafld/nash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: