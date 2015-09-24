BRIEF-Digital Power Corporation signs agreement to purchase Microphase Corp
* Digital Power Corporation signs definitive agreement to purchase control of Microphase Corporation
Sept 24 CMA
* To look at Reed Elsevier's undertakings offer in detail
* Anticipated acquisition of the assets comprising the Jordan Publishing business by Reed Elsevier (UK) Limited
* Now has until 19 November 2015 to decide whether to accept undertaking, with possibility to extend this timeframe to 19 January 2016
* Digital Power Corporation signs definitive agreement to purchase control of Microphase Corporation
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S