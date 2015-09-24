Sept 24 Artnews SA :

* Skate Capital Corp. increases its stake in the company to 29.02 percent from 6.74 percent via a purchase of 5.5 million shares

* Ernst Hilger International Sp. z o.o. reduces stake in Artnews SA to 8.79 percent from 20.95 via sale of 3.0 million shares

