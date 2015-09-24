BRIEF-Digital Power Corporation signs agreement to purchase Microphase Corp
* Digital Power Corporation signs definitive agreement to purchase control of Microphase Corporation
Sept 24 Rentabiliweb Group SA :
* Rentabiliweb becomes a fintech pure player, and sells its B to C division
* Announces disposal of Arion entertainment, a holding company that includes all of division's B to C activities
* Name of group will become Dalenys
* Arion entertainment, has been acquired for 30 million euros ($33.8 million) excluding net cash, which may increase via earn-outs and depending on achievement of reasonable objectives, to 49 million euros
* This sale price, paid quarterly over 6 years, also includes 3 million euros of financial interests
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Digital Power Corporation signs definitive agreement to purchase control of Microphase Corporation
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S