BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 net income of 44.1 mln euros
* RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
Sept 25 Aegon NV :
* Aegon acquires Mercer's US defined contribution record-keeping business
* Aegon, through an affiliate of its Transamerica unit, has reached an agreement with Mercer HR Services, LLC to acquire Mercer's US defined contribution administration book of business
* Deal strengthens Transamerica's retirement platform and adds USD 71 billion in assets under administration
* As a result of acquisition, number of retirement plan participants serviced by Transamerica will increase by 917,000 to approximately 5 million
* Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2015, subject to regulatory approval, and is not expected to have a material positive effect on Aegon's earnings in 2016
* Q1 gross written premiums 92.8 million riyals