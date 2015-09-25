BRIEF-Seeing Machines appoints Mike Mcauliffe as CEO
* Announce appointment of Mike Mcauliffe as chief executive officer of Seeing Machines and member of board of directors, effective immediately
Sept 25 Evry ASA :
* Says Vellinge Municipality chooses EVRY for overall solution and IT as service
* Initially order value is estimated to about 140 million Swedish crowns ($16.6 million)
* Says agreement is for 5 years with possible extension of up to 5 years Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.4219 Swedish crowns)
* Says April sales up 10.8 percent y/y at T$11.9 billion ($393.15 million)