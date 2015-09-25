BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 net income of 44.1 mln euros
* RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
Sept 25 Repsol SA
* Ardian says buys additional 10 percent stake in CLH group from Repsol
* With this investment Ardian reinforces its position as the largest shareholder in the company, increasing its shareholding to 25 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Q1 gross written premiums 92.8 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )