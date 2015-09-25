BRIEF-Seeing Machines appoints Mike Mcauliffe as CEO
* Announce appointment of Mike Mcauliffe as chief executive officer of Seeing Machines and member of board of directors, effective immediately
Sept 25 Evolution Gaming Group publ AB :
* Evolution and Microgaming sign strategic deal
* Under agreement Evolution will become preferred provider of live casino services for Microgaming's European-focused customers
* Says April sales up 10.8 percent y/y at T$11.9 billion ($393.15 million)