BRIEF-Seeing Machines appoints Mike Mcauliffe as CEO
* Announce appointment of Mike Mcauliffe as chief executive officer of Seeing Machines and member of board of directors, effective immediately
Sept 25 Modern Times Group (MTG)
* Says CTC Media enters into agreement to sell 75 pct interest in operating businesses
* For more information please see: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Announce appointment of Mike Mcauliffe as chief executive officer of Seeing Machines and member of board of directors, effective immediately
* Says April sales up 10.8 percent y/y at T$11.9 billion ($393.15 million)