BRIEF-Moberg Pharma Q1 operating profit grows to 6.9 mln SEK
* Moberg pharma ab (publ) q1 net revenue sek 104.6 million (69.5)
Sept 25 Genomed SA :
* Signs deal with Denmark-based BGI Europe A/S for exclusivity to distribute BGI Tech products in Poland
* Says the access to BGI-Complete Genomics technology will enable company to reduce genetic diagnosis costs and increase revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 9 Energy groups E.ON and EnBW are tearing down their nuclear plants at massive cost following Germany's decision to abandon nuclear power by 2022, but they are seeking to turn a burden into business by exporting their newfound dismantling skills.