BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 net income of 44.1 mln euros
* RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
Sept 25 EYEMAXX Real Estate AG :
* Launches its largest housing project in Germany
* Completion of the first apartments is planned for early 2017 and the entire project should be completed by Autumn 2017
* Says project volume is about 25.0 million euros ($27.81 million)
* Expects to record profits from the project mainly in FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
* Q1 gross written premiums 92.8 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )