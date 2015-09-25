Sept 25 EYEMAXX Real Estate AG :

* Launches its largest housing project in Germany

* Completion of the first apartments is planned for early 2017 and the entire project should be completed by Autumn 2017

* Says project volume is about 25.0 million euros ($27.81 million)

* Expects to record profits from the project mainly in FY 2016/2017