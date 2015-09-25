BRIEF-Toly Bread to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12
Sept 25 Aarhus Elite A/S :
* FY net sales 73.3 million Danish crowns ($11.0 million) versus 108.2 million crowns year ago
* FY operating loss 31.2 million crowns versus loss 19.3 million crowns year ago
* Expects to report result of between loss of 2 million crowns and profit of 2 million crowns in 2015/16
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 52.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 45.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO