BRIEF-Digital Power Corporation signs agreement to purchase Microphase Corp
* Digital Power Corporation signs definitive agreement to purchase control of Microphase Corporation
Sept 24 Makheia Group SA :
* H1 revenue 11.6 million euros ($13.0 million) versus 11.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income 0.3 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago
* H1 operating profit 0.3 million euros, up 40 percent
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S