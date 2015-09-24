BRIEF-Can-Fite's liver drug enters mid-stage studies
* Can-Fite's liver protective drug namodenoson enters phase II trial for treatment of nafld/nash
Sept 24 Abivax Sa :
* Abivax completes recruitment in its phase IIb/III pivotal study with ABX203, first-in-class therapeutic vaccine against chronic hepatitis b
* Should enable company to generate first study results in Q4 2016
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Owc pharmaceutical research announces update on multiple myeloma study