BRIEF-Seeing Machines appoints Mike Mcauliffe as CEO
* Announce appointment of Mike Mcauliffe as chief executive officer of Seeing Machines and member of board of directors, effective immediately
Sept 25 And International Publishers NV :
* Announces that it has entered into a material agreement to license certain mapping data to a U.S.-based company.
* Expects strong revenue growth for 2015 compared to 2014
* Expects to realise a profit in 2015 comparable to realised profit in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announce appointment of Mike Mcauliffe as chief executive officer of Seeing Machines and member of board of directors, effective immediately
* Says April sales up 10.8 percent y/y at T$11.9 billion ($393.15 million)