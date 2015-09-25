BRIEF-Toyota's April vehicle sales in China +7.2 percent y/y
* April vehicle sales in China rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier to about 108,300 vehicles
Sept 25 Heineken NV :
* Heineken and CFAO announce the formation of their new joint venture "Brassivoire" in Ivory Coast and lay the foundation stone for their brewery
* This new entity is owned 51 pct by Heineken and 49 pct by CFAO
* Two partners will invest 100 billion CFA Francs, or around 150 million euros ($167.6 million)
* Brewery will have a capacity of 1.6 million hectolitres per year
* First bottle of beer is expected to come off production line at beginning of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
