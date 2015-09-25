Sept 25 Highlands Natural Resources Plc :

* Indicative terms for a licence agreement with Schlumberger in respect to DT Ultravert

* Indicative agreement provides that Schlumberger will evaluate DT Ultravert by assessing data gained from five field trials within one year

* Highlands owns a 75 pct stake in diversion's current patent applications both in U.S. and globally