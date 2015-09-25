PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 25 Highlands Natural Resources Plc :
* Indicative terms for a licence agreement with Schlumberger in respect to DT Ultravert
* Indicative agreement provides that Schlumberger will evaluate DT Ultravert by assessing data gained from five field trials within one year
* Highlands owns a 75 pct stake in diversion's current patent applications both in U.S. and globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, May 9 Energy groups E.ON and EnBW are tearing down their nuclear plants at massive cost following Germany's decision to abandon nuclear power by 2022, but they are seeking to turn a burden into business by exporting their newfound dismantling skills.