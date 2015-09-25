BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
Sept 25 Bergen Group ASA :
* Says subsidiary, Bergen Group Hanøytangen AS, has resolved a petition for bankruptcy
* Petition is being filed with Nordhordland Tingrett on Sept. 25 Source text for Eikon:
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company