BRIEF-Hybio Pharmaceutical receives patent license
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2013 10196587.3), for the manufacturing method of Kahalalide F
Sept 25 BioPorto A/S :
* Submitted FDA application for the NGAL Test
* Alongside application process, Bioporto has initiated establishment of a business platform in US
* US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval is expectedly achieved in early 2016
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 588 MILLION ($642.3 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 603 MILLION YEAR AGO