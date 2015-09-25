(Refiles brief to correct spelling in the first bullet point)

Sept 25 BioPorto A/S :

* Submitted FDA application for the NGAL Test

* Alongside application process, Bioporto has initiated establishment of a business platform in US

* US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval is expectedly achieved in early 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)