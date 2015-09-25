BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 net income of 44.1 mln euros
* RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
Sept 25 Innovation Group Plc :
* Trading is currently in line with innovation directors' expectations
* Co does not close all of these contracts prior to Sept. 30, 2015, profits for FY ending Sept. 30, 2015 will be negatively affected
* Adjusted profit for year ending Sept. 30, 2015 will be significantly lower than their previous expectations
* UK property business not having recovered in second half, sales and profits for FY will be negatively impacted
* Small number of significant contracts identified remain in advanced discussions, but likely to close after end of September
* Q1 gross written premiums 92.8 million riyals