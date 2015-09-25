BRIEF-AC Q1 net profit raises to 9.0 mln zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 52.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 45.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 25 VEF Radiotehnika RRR AS :
* Says elected Boriss Livca as a Chairman of the Council Source text: bit.ly/1Vf4gpc
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.75 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12