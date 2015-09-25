Sept 25 Pro Kapital Grupp AS :

* Says will issue 97,363 shares, with nominal value 0.20 euros per share

* Says share capital is increased by 19,472.6 euros ($21,766.47)

* Says monetary contribution (subscription price) for each new share is 2.20 euros (of which 0.20 euros is nominal value and 2.0 euros is share premium)

