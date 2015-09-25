BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
Sept 25 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd
* Court proceedings
* Urgent court proceedings were instituted by Global Renewable Energy Limited against company and joint business rescue practitioners of Highveld
* Presiding judge held that urgent application was an abuse of court process
* Presiding judge struck urgent application off roll due to lack of urgency and awarded costs to both Highveld and BRPS
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company