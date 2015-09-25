Indian shares flat, banks fall
Sept 25 Cegereal SA :
* Northwood Investors to acquire Commerz Real's controlling interest in Cegereal
* Northwood investors today signed an agreement to acquire a 59.78 pct stake held by Commerz Real (acting for account of Hausinvest fund) in Cegereal
* Northwood's acquisition price is 35.62 euros ($39.84) per share and will be subject to standard adjustments as at date of completion
* Acquisition is expected to complete in November 2015
* Northwood intends to retain Cegereal's listed status including SIIC regime and will dedicate substantial resources to support Cegereal's growth
