Sept 25 Cegereal SA

* Northwood Investors to acquire Commerz Real's controlling interest in Cegereal

* Northwood investors today signed an agreement to acquire a 59.78 pct stake held by Commerz Real (acting for account of Hausinvest fund) in Cegereal

* Northwood's acquisition price is 35.62 euros ($39.84) per share and will be subject to standard adjustments as at date of completion

* Acquisition is expected to complete in November 2015

* Northwood intends to retain Cegereal's listed status including SIIC regime and will dedicate substantial resources to support Cegereal's growth

