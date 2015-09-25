Sept 25 Immobel SA :

* Turnover as at June 30, 2015 was 58.7 million euros ($65.6 million)

* H1 operating result amounts to 13.7 million euros

* H1 net result of the period was 8.3 million euros compared to 22 million euros a year ago

* Expected result for the end of this year cannot be extrapolated from the results of the first half-year of 2015

