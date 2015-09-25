Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
Sept 25 Immobel SA :
* Turnover as at June 30, 2015 was 58.7 million euros ($65.6 million)
* H1 operating result amounts to 13.7 million euros
* H1 net result of the period was 8.3 million euros compared to 22 million euros a year ago
* Expected result for the end of this year cannot be extrapolated from the results of the first half-year of 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1KzBb4P Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
* Said on Monday FY 2016 rental income amounted to CHF 5.352 million (previous year: CHF 5.672 million), operating profit (EBIT) was CHF 1.630 million (previous year: CHF 1.533 million) and the loss on the year was CHF 2.779 million (previous year profit CHF 2.255 million)