Sept 25 Aryzta AG :

* Announces completion of offering of ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises Plc

* Raised gross proceeds of 228.6 million euros ($254.91 million) by placing 36.3 million shares in origin at 6.30 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)