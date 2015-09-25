BRIEF-Toly Bread to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12
Sept 25 Aryzta AG :
* Announces completion of offering of ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises Plc
* Raised gross proceeds of 228.6 million euros ($254.91 million) by placing 36.3 million shares in origin at 6.30 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 52.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 45.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO