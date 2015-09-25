Sept 25 Gcp Student Living Plc

* Acquisition of target asset and new banking facility

* Acquisition of Scape Shoreditch

* Purchase price for scape shoreditch is approximately £166 million which may be subject to adjustment depending on contracted rent levels over course of 2015/16 academic year

* Has entered into significantly improved new financing arrangements with a new lender, pricoa mortgage capital