CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
Sept 28 Agasti Holding ASA
* Says all of closing conditions regarding Blackstone investment have now been met or waived and transaction is expected to be closed in near future
* Also entered into an agreement with ten real estate portfolios managed by Obligo Investment Management to acquire their respective real estate portfolios for a combined value of 22 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.6 billion)
* Proposes purchase price of 250 million crowns, after deductions, is paid to Agasti's shareholders as dividend
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5516 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
* SECURES 13.1 MILLION EUROS PROFIT IN Q1, A 156 PCT YEAR OF YEAR INCREASE