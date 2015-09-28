Sept 28 Alk Abello A/S :
* Alk's partner, Torii, obtains approval for the house dust mite SLIT-tablet in Japan
* Expects operating profit (EBITDA before special items), excluding sales royalties and any
additional milestone payments from partnerships, to be in range of 350 million - 400 million
Danish crowns ($52.40 million - $59.89 million) (previously 250 million - 300 million crowns)
* Torii also announced that it is initiating a new clinical Phase III trial to investigate
safety and efficacy of MITICURE in paediatric patients (five-11 years)
* Says trial is expected to enrol about 400 subjects
($1 = 6.6788 Danish crowns)
