Sept 28 BG Group
* BG Group has acquired three non-operated positions
offshore Newfoundland from Repsol
* BG Group to explore offshore Newfoundland
* Operated positions offshore Newfoundland from Repsol
* Provides the company with access to early stage
exploration in a proven prospective basin ahead of the first
well being drilled later this year
* The blocks are located in the Atlantic Oocean, approx 200
km from St.John's, Newfoundland. The co's equity stakes range
from 10 pct to 25 pct
Source text: (bit.ly/1NYMc4p)
