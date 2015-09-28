BRIEF-Indra Q1 EBITDA up 10 pct at 48 million euros YoY
* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Sept 28 Sevenet SA :
* Signs deal with banking company for implementation of Contact Center System and related maintenance services
* Deal value exceeds 9 million zlotys ($2.4 million) gross Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7800 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp has named former Fox executive Anthony Vinciquerra the new chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Vinciquerra's appointment is effective June 1. He replaces Michael Lynton, who announced in January that he would step down in the spring. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)