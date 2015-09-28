BRIEF-Hispania Q1 net profit up at 16.7 million euros YoY
* Q1 NET PROFIT 16.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 11.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Sept 28 Alert Steel Holdings Ltd
* Update re business rescue proceedings of Holdings and further cautionary announcement
* Holdings is still under business rescue
* Trading in shares of holdings on JSE Limited will remain suspended. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 16.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 11.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul at Whole Foods Markets Inc has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.