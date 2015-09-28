BRIEF-Essilor shareholders approve the combination between Essilor and Luxottica
* REG-NEWS RELEASE: ESSILOR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE COMBINATION BETWEEN ESSILOR AND LUXOTTICA
Sept 28 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):
* Boyner Holding plans to sell Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik shares to Boyner Perakende Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REG-NEWS RELEASE: ESSILOR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE COMBINATION BETWEEN ESSILOR AND LUXOTTICA
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul at Whole Foods Markets Inc has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.