Sept 28 D'Ieteren SA :
* D'Ieteren Auto decided on Sept. 26 to stop the
commercialization of vehicles potentially fitted with the
non-compliant software
* This concerns diesel vehicles with the EA189 engine (EU 5
standard) and with a displacement of 1.2 l, 1.6 l and 2.0 l, for
the brands Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial
Vehicles, Audi, SEAT and Skoda
* This decision concerns a total of 3,200 vehicles in stock
for the Belgian market
* Group confirms its new generation of diesel engines (EU 6)
is in full compliance with all applicable legal and
environmental standards and are not affected by these
irregularities
