BRIEF-Vocento Q1 operating revenue falls 5.2 pct YoY
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS 4.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 2.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Sept 28 Atos :
* Atos and Airbus Defence and Space sign a strategic agreement in the field of cyber security
* The two companies have signed a strategic partnership agreement on research and development and the provision of a complementary range of products, services and solutions designed to counteract cyber-attacks
* Partnership includes a worldwide distribution channel partner agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS 4.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 2.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO