* Says Yondelis (trabectedin) gets marketing authorization in Japan for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma

* Zeltia's unit, Pharmamar, announces that its partner in Japan, Taiho Pharmaceutical, has received a marketing authorization for Yondelis by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

* Pharmamar will receive two payments, one of 600 million yen ($4.99 million) from Taiho Pharmaceutical and the other one of $5 million from Janssen Products, for the approval of Yondelis in Japan

