Sept 28 Zeltia SA :
* Says Yondelis (trabectedin) gets marketing authorization
in Japan for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma
* Zeltia's unit, Pharmamar, announces that its partner in
Japan, Taiho Pharmaceutical, has received a marketing
authorization for Yondelis by the Japanese Ministry of Health,
Labour and Welfare
* Pharmamar will receive two payments, one of 600 million
yen ($4.99 million) from Taiho Pharmaceutical and the other one
of $5 million from Janssen Products, for the approval of
Yondelis in Japan
($1 = 120.3100 yen)
