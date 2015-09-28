CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
Sept 28 Wartsila Oyj Abp :
* Says will optimise the performance of GasLog's LNG carriers.
* Says has signed an extensive maintenance agreement with the GasLog LNG Services Limited for GasLog's seven LNG carriers.
* Says the agreement was signed in the first quarter of 2015 and its duration is from 3 to 5 years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)