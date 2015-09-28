BRIEF-Indra Q1 EBITDA up 10 pct at 48 million euros YoY
* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Sept 28 Telefonica SA :
* Says China Unicom and Telefonica sign a global agreement to exchange data center capabilities driving enhanced value for multinational clients
* China Unicom will gain access to capabilities to support customers seeking to expand into Europe and Americas while Telefonica to strengthen its proposition across Asia Source text: bit.ly/1P0VoDM
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp has named former Fox executive Anthony Vinciquerra the new chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Vinciquerra's appointment is effective June 1. He replaces Michael Lynton, who announced in January that he would step down in the spring. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)