Greece's Eurobank to post profitable Q1- CEO
NICOSIA, May 11 Eurobank, Greece's third-largest lender, was profitable in the first quarter of the year, its Chief Executive Fokion Karavias told Reuters on Thursday.
Sept 28 Entrecampos Cuatro :
* H1 net sales 2.5 million euros ($2.80 million)
* H1 net profit 181,510 euros
Source text: bit.ly/1KZPhy7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NICOSIA, May 11 Eurobank, Greece's third-largest lender, was profitable in the first quarter of the year, its Chief Executive Fokion Karavias told Reuters on Thursday.
* Says approved undertaking issuance of equity shares by way of QIP