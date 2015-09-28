BRIEF-Indra Q1 EBITDA up 10 pct at 48 million euros YoY
* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Sept 28 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :
* Has resolved an employee participation programme in form of a shareholding bonus
* Is to pay SNP Group employees a "shareholding premium" of 1.40 euros for each SNP share acquired on or after Oct. 1 and held for at least twelve months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp has named former Fox executive Anthony Vinciquerra the new chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Vinciquerra's appointment is effective June 1. He replaces Michael Lynton, who announced in January that he would step down in the spring. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)