Sept 28 Eukedos SpA :

* With reference to the news released by the press, the company informs that it granted Augens Capital Srl exclusive rights until Oct. 31 for the acquisition of 100 percent stake in Eukedos unit Delta Med SpA

* Delta Med SpA is specialized in the production and distribution of medical devices

