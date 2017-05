Sept 28 Twintec AG :

* Announced acquisition of Kontec GmbH effective Sept. 30

* Says purchase price of 7 million shares for complete acquisition

* Armin Rosbach will resign as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

* In 2016, doubling of revenue and EBITDA over 2014 figures expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)