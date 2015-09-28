Sept 28 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA :

* Enters partnership with Canonical, a British company supporting the development and distribution of Ubuntu, an open source operative system distributed by Linux

* The partnership aims at providing Business Intelligence and Big Data Analytics solutions based on the open source SpagoBI suites in the Ubuntu Cloud environment

