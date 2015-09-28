Sept 28 East Capital Explorer :
* East Capital has decided to liquidate East Capital Russia domestic growth fund, in which
East Capital Explorer is largest shareholder
* Value of East Capital Explorer's investment in fund amounted to 9.9 million euros by Aug.
30
* Says at least 90 pct of liquidation proceeds are expected to be received before end of
October
* Says the liquidation supports the earlier communicated shift from public equity to private
equity and real estate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)