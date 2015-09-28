BRIEF-TBS Group Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 23,000
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 49.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 46.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Sept 28 Precise Biometrics Ab
* Says precise biomatch mobile integrated in new smartphone
* Says part of cooperation with Fingerprint Cards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
WASHINGTON, May 11 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sees the U.S. semiconductor industry as still dominant globally but said he is worried that it will be threatened by China’s planned investment binge to build up its own chipmaking industry.