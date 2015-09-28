Sept 28 Orion Real Estate Ltd :

* Basic and diluted earnings per share have increased to about 17.52 cents for year ended June 30 from 6.37 cents year earlier

* Headline and diluted headline earnings per share have decreased from 1.44 cents for year ended June 30, 2014 to a headline loss per share of 0.57 cents for year ended June 30, 2015

* Decrease was due to deferred tax reversals in profit and loss as part of reit conversion