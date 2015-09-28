BRIEF-Banco BPM tops forecast with 117 mln euro Q1 net profit
* Q1 net profit 117 million euros, compared with average forecast of 55 million euros in analyst consensus compiled by the lender
Sept 28 FFP S.A. :
* Says in the last few days it bought 3,352,000 Zodiac Aerospace shares on the market for 77 million euros ($86.54 million), representing 1.16 percent of the company
* After this operation, FFP holds 5.18 pct of the aerospace supplier Source text: bit.ly/1KKL9gG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SUCCESSFUL ISSUANCE OF ORNANE CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023, FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 20.7 MILLION, AND FIXING OF THE FINAL TERMS