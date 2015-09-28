Sept 28 Micropole SA :

* H1 current operating income 0.9 million euros ($1.01 million) versus 0.5 million euros year ago

* H1 loss 0.3 million euros versus loss of 8.4 million euros year ago

* Is confident in the realisation of its 2015 goals of growth in revenue Source text: bit.ly/1iFkDz1

