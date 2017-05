Sept 28 Safe Orthopaedics SA :

* Reports H1 net loss of 2.7 million euros ($3.0 million) compared to net loss of 2.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 current operating loss is 3.0 million euros versus loss of 2.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 1.3 million, up 30 percent

* Says cash was 8.1 million euros at Aug. 31 compared to 6.0 million euros at June 30 and 8.0 million euros at March 31

Source text: bit.ly/1iWxJsr

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)