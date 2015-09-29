China H7N9 bird flu death toll fell to 24 in April - health authority
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
Sept 29 Ablynx NV :
* Initiates a multinational phase III study with Caplacizumab in patients with acquired TTP, a rare blood clotting disorder
* Is on track to file for conditional approval of Caplacizumab in Europe in 2017 for treatment of acquired TTP
* Says its unit Woori Edu will sell consulting business for 3.1 billion won